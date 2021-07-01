Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Femi Adesina: Buhari determined to leave behind strong democratic institutions
The Cable
- The presidency says it will continue to support anything that strengthens the country's democracy
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Buhari is Focused on Strengthening Democracy, Says Adesina
Leadership:
President Buhari Will Bequeath Stronger Democratic Institutions – Adesina
The Sun:
Buhari’ll leave behind stronger democratic institutions - Adesina
Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari’s govt will leave behind stronger democratic institutions for Nigeria – Presidency
Pulse Nigeria:
Femi Adesina says Buhari is focused on strengthening democracy in Nigeria
Republican Nigeria:
Buhari is focused on strengthening democracy, says Adesina
More Picks
1
Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami -
Independent,
17 hours ago
3
We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
"I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal -
Tori News,
19 hours ago
6
Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
8
“No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
9
TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, apologizes for actor Jide Kosoko's threat to frustrate Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday out of the movie industry (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
