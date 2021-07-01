Post News
News at a Glance
Unknown Gunmen Attacks: Gov Uzodimma presents cheques to families of deceased soldiers
Vanguard News
- Gov. Hope Uzodinma has presented an undisclosed amount of money in cheques to six families of deceased soldiers who lost their lives ....
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami -
Independent,
22 hours ago
3
Oduduwa Republic: ‘Govt planted guns in Sunday Igboho’s house’ – Adeyanju claims -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
4
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
5
Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
Stoke Boss O’Neill: I Really Enjoyed Working With Mikel -
Complete Sports,
6 hours ago
7
Unknown Gunmen Attacks: Gov Uzodimma presents cheques to families of deceased soldiers -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
N11.5bn fraud: We have no case to answer, ex-Oyo gov Alao-Akala, others tell court -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
10
TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, apologizes for actor Jide Kosoko's threat to frustrate Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday out of the movie industry (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
