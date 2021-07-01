Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Customs arrest suspect with foreign currencies concealed in diapers in Kano airport
Vanguard News  - The KanoJigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday said it has arrested one Sabo Suleiman in possession of foreign currencies (over one million Saudi riyals and $184,000) concealed inside diapers.

15 hours ago
