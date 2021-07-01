Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house
Daily Post  - The Nigerian Army has distanced itself from the attack on the residence of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho. Unknown gunmen had attacked Igboho’s residence in the wee hours of Thursday. It was also gathered that seven ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Army Personnel Attack Sunday Igboho’s Residence Signal:
Nigerian Army Personnel Attack Sunday Igboho’s Residence
“Soldiers Did Not Carry Out An Attack On Igboho” – Nigerian Army Breaks Silence On Invasion Of Sunday Igboho’s House KOKO TV Nigeria:
“Soldiers Did Not Carry Out An Attack On Igboho” – Nigerian Army Breaks Silence On Invasion Of Sunday Igboho’s House
Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house My Celebrity & I:
Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house
Nigerian Army breaks silence over invasion of Sunday Igboho’s house Within Nigeria:
Nigerian Army breaks silence over invasion of Sunday Igboho’s house
Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s residence Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s residence
Nigerian Army Refutes Reports Of Attacking Sunday Igboho’s House Newzandar News:
Nigerian Army Refutes Reports Of Attacking Sunday Igboho’s House
‘I Was Home When They Attacked My Home’ – Sunday Igboho Breaks Silence Mojidelano:
‘I Was Home When They Attacked My Home’ – Sunday Igboho Breaks Silence
Nigerian Army Speaks On Attacking Sunday Igboho’s Residence Naija News:
Nigerian Army Speaks On Attacking Sunday Igboho’s Residence
Army Speaks On Attack Of Igboho’s Residence Global Village Extra:
Army Speaks On Attack Of Igboho’s Residence
Nigerian Army speaks on invading Sunday Igboho’s house Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian Army speaks on invading Sunday Igboho’s house


   More Picks
1 Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 13 hours ago
3 We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 15 hours ago
6 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, apologizes for actor Jide Kosoko's threat to frustrate Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday out of the movie industry (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info