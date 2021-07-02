Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Youths flee as soldiers invade Enugu community for sacking herdsmen
The Punch  - Youths flee as soldiers invade Enugu community for sacking herdsmen

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 22 hours ago
3 Oduduwa Republic: ‘Govt planted guns in Sunday Igboho’s house’ – Adeyanju claims - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms - The Punch, 7 hours ago
5 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Stoke Boss O’Neill: I Really Enjoyed Working With Mikel - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
7 Unknown Gunmen Attacks: Gov Uzodimma presents cheques to families of deceased soldiers - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 N11.5bn fraud: We have no case to answer, ex-Oyo gov Alao-Akala, others tell court - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
10 TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, apologizes for actor Jide Kosoko's threat to frustrate Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday out of the movie industry (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
