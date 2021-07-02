Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Air Force Bombs Suspected IPOB’s Camps In Delta
News photo Leadership  - Police commissioner in Delta State, Muhammed Ari, has confirmed that a security team led by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) led an operation where some Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) camps were bombed in Delta State. Earlier, Ari had said the police ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

