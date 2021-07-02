Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Herdsmen: Residents Go Into Hiding As Soldiers Invade Enugu Communities
News photo Naija News  - Residents of Ekpoffo and Akpugo in Enugu State were left in tremble on Thursday, July 1 after men of the Nigerian Army reportedly invaded their communities.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Youths On The Run As Soldiers Storm Enugu Communities Over Sacking Of Herdsmen Igbere TV News:
Youths On The Run As Soldiers Storm Enugu Communities Over Sacking Of Herdsmen
Soldiers Invade Enugu Communities For Chasing Herdsmen Away Naija on Point:
Soldiers Invade Enugu Communities For Chasing Herdsmen Away
Herdsmen Sacking: Soldiers Invade Enugu Community, Burning Houses Anaedo Online:
Herdsmen Sacking: Soldiers Invade Enugu Community, Burning Houses
Youths On The Run As Soldiers Storm Enugu Community Over Sacking Of Herdsmen Nigeria Breaking News:
Youths On The Run As Soldiers Storm Enugu Community Over Sacking Of Herdsmen
Soldiers Invade Enugu Communities For Chasing Herdsmen Away Tori News:
Soldiers Invade Enugu Communities For Chasing Herdsmen Away


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
2 VIDEO: Sunday Igboho's residence attacked by gunmen - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 20 hours ago
4 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 22 hours ago
6 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms - The Punch, 4 hours ago
9 Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 N11.5bn fraud: We have no case to answer, ex-Oyo gov Alao-Akala, others tell court - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info