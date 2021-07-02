Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, parades his 'Foot Soldiers' and arms recovered from his residence (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Department of State Services (DSS) has declared Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, wanted.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DSS Parade Arrested Suspects, Arms Seized At Sunday Igboho The Punch:
DSS Parade Arrested Suspects, Arms Seized At Sunday Igboho's Residents
DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, parades his ‘Foot Soldiers’ and arms allegedly recovered from his residence My Celebrity & I:
DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, parades his ‘Foot Soldiers’ and arms allegedly recovered from his residence
VIDEO: DSS parade suspects and arms recovered from Sunday Igboho News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: DSS parade suspects and arms recovered from Sunday Igboho's house.
DSS declares Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho wanted, parade his “foot soldiers” and arms found in his residence. Gist Reel:
DSS declares Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho wanted, parade his “foot soldiers” and arms found in his residence.
DSS Declares Igboho Wanted, Parades His Naija on Point:
DSS Declares Igboho Wanted, Parades His 'Foot Soldiers' And Arms Allegedly Recovered From His Residence (Photos)
DSS Declares Sunday Igboho Wanted, Following The Arms allegedly Found From His Residence (photos) Digest Naija:
DSS Declares Sunday Igboho Wanted, Following The Arms allegedly Found From His Residence (photos)
DSS Declares Igboho Wanted, Parades His Tori News:
DSS Declares Igboho Wanted, Parades His 'Foot Soldiers' And Arms Allegedly Recovered From His Residence (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
2 VIDEO: Sunday Igboho's residence attacked by gunmen - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 20 hours ago
4 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 22 hours ago
6 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms - The Punch, 4 hours ago
9 Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 N11.5bn fraud: We have no case to answer, ex-Oyo gov Alao-Akala, others tell court - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info