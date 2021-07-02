Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Nigeria records 74 additional cases, 1 death
News photo PM News  - The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, as of July 1, with one death.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: NCDC reports 74 additional infections, 1 death The Guardian:
COVID-19: NCDC reports 74 additional infections, 1 death
COVID-19: Again, Nigeria records one death, 74 new cases Thursday Premium Times:
COVID-19: Again, Nigeria records one death, 74 new cases Thursday
COVID-19: NCDC reports 74 additional infections, 1 death The Sun:
COVID-19: NCDC reports 74 additional infections, 1 death
COVID-19: NCDC reports 74 additional infections, 1 death The Herald:
COVID-19: NCDC reports 74 additional infections, 1 death
NCDC records 74 new Covid-19 infections, 167,692 total cases National Accord:
NCDC records 74 new Covid-19 infections, 167,692 total cases
COVID-19: NCDC reports 74 additional infections, 1 death Pulse Nigeria:
COVID-19: NCDC reports 74 additional infections, 1 death


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
2 VIDEO: Sunday Igboho's residence attacked by gunmen - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 20 hours ago
4 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 22 hours ago
6 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms - The Punch, 4 hours ago
9 Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 N11.5bn fraud: We have no case to answer, ex-Oyo gov Alao-Akala, others tell court - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info