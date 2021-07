Oduduwa Republic: ‘Govt planted guns in Sunday Igboho’s house’ – Adeyanju claims Daily Post - Popular Abuja-based rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that government planted guns in the house of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemi, also known as Igboho. Adeyanju said Igboho should be thankful that government agents planted only guns ...



News Credibility Score: 99%