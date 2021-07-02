Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Stoke Boss O’Neill: I Really Enjoyed Working With Mikel
News photo Complete Sports  - Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill says it was a delight working with John Obi Mikel following his move to Kuwaiti club Kuwait SC. Mikel joined the Asian club on a one-year contract after his contract with Stoke was cancelled on mutual consent.

