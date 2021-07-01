Post News
News at a Glance
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms
The Punch
- An Ekiti State High Court has sentenced a 24-year-old man, Dayo Asiwaju, to life imprisonment for raping a college student with charms.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape in Ekiti
Vanguard News:
Prophet bags life imprisonment for sexual assault in Ekiti
The Sun:
Ekiti: Man bags life jail for raping student
The Trent:
24-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Rape In Ekiti
The Herald:
Ekiti man bags life imprisonment for raping College student with charm | herald.ng
The News:
Court sentences man to life imprisonment for rape in Ekiti
Prompt News:
Court sentences man to life imprisonment for rape in Ekiti
The Eagle Online:
Man jailed for life for using charm to rape undergraduate
Within Nigeria:
Ekiti man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms
Naija News:
Ekiti Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping Undergraduate With Charm
More Picks
1
Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
VIDEO: Sunday Igboho's residence attacked by gunmen -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami -
Independent,
20 hours ago
4
"I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
6
Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
9
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
N11.5bn fraud: We have no case to answer, ex-Oyo gov Alao-Akala, others tell court -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
