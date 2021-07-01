Arrest Fulani herdsmen especially Miyetti Allah leaders same way you arrested Nnamdi Kanu - Governor Ortom tells Buhari (video)

|
1
Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
VIDEO: Sunday Igboho's residence attacked by gunmen - Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent,
20 hours ago
4
"I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News,
22 hours ago
6
Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms - The Punch,
4 hours ago
9
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
N11.5bn fraud: We have no case to answer, ex-Oyo gov Alao-Akala, others tell court - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago