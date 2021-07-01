Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu Arrest: Kenya Govt Reacts On Arrest of IPOB Leader On Its Territory
Anaedo Online  - The Director-General of Immigration Services in Kenya, Alexander Muteshi, has dismissed the claims that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested and extradited to Nigeria by Kenya. An Official in the Kenya Ministry of ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

