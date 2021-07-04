Post News
Naija Dailies »
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2021 UTME: JAMB confirms candidates’ poor performance, blames COVID-19
Premium Times
- The registrar blamed the poor performance on the truncation of academic calendar due to COVID-19.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
2021 UTME: Why there was poor performance —JAMB registrar
Independent:
2021 UTME: JAMB Admits Candidates’ Poor Performance, Blames COVID-19
Ripples Nigeria:
Why UTME candidates’ performance in 2021 was poor – JAMB
Oyo Gist:
JAMB confirms 2021 candidates’ poor performance, blames COVID-19 and insecurities in the country
Reporters Wall:
JAMB Registrar Explains 2021 UTME Poor Performance, Blames Coronavirus
The Eagle Online:
2021 UTME: Why there was poor performance —JAMB registrar
Lailas News:
Why there was poor performance – JAMB registrar
Naija News:
COVID-19 Behind Poor 2021 UTME Performance – JAMB Registrar
Edujandon:
2021 UTME: Why there was poor performance —JAMB registrar
Anaedo Online:
This Is Why There Was Poor 2021 UTME Performance – JAMB Registrar Reveals
Online Nigeria:
JAMB Registrar Reveals Why There Was Poor Performance In 2021 UTME
