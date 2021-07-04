Oyo NSCDC intercepts truck loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS meant for diversion

Oyo NSCDC intercepts truck loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS meant for diversion



The Anti-Vandalism Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, on Thursday, impounded a blue DAF Truck ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineOyo NSCDC intercepts truck loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS meant for diversionThe Anti-Vandalism Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, on Thursday, impounded a blue DAF Truck ...



News Credibility Score: 99%