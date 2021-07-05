Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Veteran actor RMD finally opens up cheating scandals and having a side chick in Lagos
Kemi Filani Blog  - Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has revealed his marriage is not a celebrity marriage as he reacts to reports of having a side chick in Lagos.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo denies rumors of cheating on his wife Oyo Gist:
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo denies rumors of cheating on his wife
Veteran Actor, RMD Speaks On Cheating On Jumoke, His Wife Naija News:
Veteran Actor, RMD Speaks On Cheating On Jumoke, His Wife
Veteran actor, RMD opens up on his alleged cheating scandals with a side chick in Lagos Gist Reel:
Veteran actor, RMD opens up on his alleged cheating scandals with a side chick in Lagos
Actor RMD Finally Speaks Up And Addresses Cheating Rumours With Alleged Lagos Side Chic Digest Naija:
Actor RMD Finally Speaks Up And Addresses Cheating Rumours With Alleged Lagos Side Chic
Veteran Actor, RMD Finally Reacts to Allegations Of Cheating With Side Chic in Lagos Republican Nigeria:
Veteran Actor, RMD Finally Reacts to Allegations Of Cheating With Side Chic in Lagos
Actor RMD Opens Up On His Alleged Cheating Scandal iBrand TV:
Actor RMD Opens Up On His Alleged Cheating Scandal
Veteran Actor, RMD Finally Reacts to Allegations Of Cheating With Side Chic in Lagos Tori News:
Veteran Actor, RMD Finally Reacts to Allegations Of Cheating With Side Chic in Lagos


   More Picks
1 How bandits attacked police HQ, hospital in Kaduna, kidnapped eight – Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
2 I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) - Tori News, 3 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: JAMB confirms candidates’ poor performance, blames COVID-19 - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader - Naija News, 9 hours ago
5 My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck - James Brown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Taraba NLC chairman abducted again by unknown gunmen - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 “I was kicked out of Miss Nigeria contest” – Linda Ikeji - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
10 Ndi Igbo stand For One Nigeria, By Fredrick Nwabufo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info