Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


GOtv boxing star, Baby Face, to fight for WBO title in Ukraine
News photo The Guardian  - International Boxing Federation (IBF) Intercontinental Welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan ‘Baby Face’ Babatunde, is scheduled to take on Ukraine’s Dymtro Mytrovanov for the World Boxing Organisation Oriental Middleweight title.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Baby Face To Fight For WBO Title In Ukraine Independent:
Nigerian Baby Face To Fight For WBO Title In Ukraine
GOtv Boxing Star, Baby Face, To Fight For WBO Title In Ukraine News Break:
GOtv Boxing Star, Baby Face, To Fight For WBO Title In Ukraine
GOtv Boxing star, Baby Face, to battle for WBO title in Ukraine The Eagle Online:
GOtv Boxing star, Baby Face, to battle for WBO title in Ukraine
GOtv Boxing Star, Baby Face, To Fight For WBO Title In Ukraine Yes International! Magazine:
GOtv Boxing Star, Baby Face, To Fight For WBO Title In Ukraine
GOtv Boxing Star, Baby Face, To Fight for WBO Title in Ukraine Mega News:
GOtv Boxing Star, Baby Face, To Fight for WBO Title in Ukraine


   More Picks
1 How bandits attacked police HQ, hospital in Kaduna, kidnapped eight – Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
2 I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) - Tori News, 3 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: JAMB confirms candidates’ poor performance, blames COVID-19 - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader - Naija News, 9 hours ago
5 My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck - James Brown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Taraba NLC chairman abducted again by unknown gunmen - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 “I was kicked out of Miss Nigeria contest” – Linda Ikeji - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
10 Ndi Igbo stand For One Nigeria, By Fredrick Nwabufo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info