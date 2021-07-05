Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jeff Bezos set to step down as Amazon CEO today, 5th of July 2021
Oyo Gist  - Oyogist has learnt that the world's richest man and Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO on Monday (5 July) in order to focus on his space exploration firm.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO The Guardian:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO The New Diplomat:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon Boss After 27 Years Republican Nigeria:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon Boss After 27 Years
Jeff Bezos Resigns As Amazon Boss Naija News:
Jeff Bezos Resigns As Amazon Boss
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon Boss After 27 Years Tori News:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon Boss After 27 Years


   More Picks
1 How bandits attacked police HQ, hospital in Kaduna, kidnapped eight – Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
2 I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) - Tori News, 3 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: JAMB confirms candidates’ poor performance, blames COVID-19 - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader - Naija News, 9 hours ago
5 My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck - James Brown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Taraba NLC chairman abducted again by unknown gunmen - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 “I was kicked out of Miss Nigeria contest” – Linda Ikeji - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
10 Ndi Igbo stand For One Nigeria, By Fredrick Nwabufo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info