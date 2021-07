Sunday Igboho sues DSS, claims N500m damages over attack on house Vanguard News - LEGAL counsel to Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu SAN, Sunday, sued the Department of State Service, DSS, for attacking and damaging his house, alleging that the DSS operatives went with the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%