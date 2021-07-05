Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s active cases now 1,356 as NCDC registers additional 56 infections
The Guardian  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that Nigeria’s COVID-19 active cases stood at 1,356 with majority in stable condition

8 hours ago
1 How bandits attacked police HQ, hospital in Kaduna, kidnapped eight – Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
2 I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) - Tori News, 3 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: JAMB confirms candidates’ poor performance, blames COVID-19 - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader - Naija News, 9 hours ago
5 My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck - James Brown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Taraba NLC chairman abducted again by unknown gunmen - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 “I was kicked out of Miss Nigeria contest” – Linda Ikeji - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
10 Ndi Igbo stand For One Nigeria, By Fredrick Nwabufo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
