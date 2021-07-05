Becoming President of Nigeria is a job too much for a man my age - Governor El-Rufai Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that he is too old to become the country's President. Speaking in an interview with BBC in Kaduna, the Governor also said that he is fed up with being linked with the presidency as has been the case in the last 15 years ...



