Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


50 killed in Philippine military plane crash (Photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Fifty people have been confirmed dead after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday. It's one of the country’s worst military air disasters in

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

29 killed in Philippine military plane crash The Guardian:
29 killed in Philippine military plane crash
Death toll in Philippine plane crash rises to 50 The Punch:
Death toll in Philippine plane crash rises to 50
Over 50 people dead as plane carrying 96 military personnel crashes Nigerian Eye:
Over 50 people dead as plane carrying 96 military personnel crashes
50 Persons Killed As Military Plane Crashes In Philippine (Photos) Republican Nigeria:
50 Persons Killed As Military Plane Crashes In Philippine (Photos)
50 Persons Killed As Military Plane Crashes In Philippine (Photos) Tori News:
50 Persons Killed As Military Plane Crashes In Philippine (Photos)


   More Picks
1 How bandits attacked police HQ, hospital in Kaduna, kidnapped eight – Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
2 I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) - Tori News, 3 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: JAMB confirms candidates’ poor performance, blames COVID-19 - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader - Naija News, 9 hours ago
5 My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck - James Brown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Taraba NLC chairman abducted again by unknown gunmen - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 “I was kicked out of Miss Nigeria contest” – Linda Ikeji - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
10 Ndi Igbo stand For One Nigeria, By Fredrick Nwabufo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info