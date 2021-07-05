Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Matawalle denies saying he joined APC to stop insecurity in Zamfara
Daily Post  - Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has reacted swiftly to an alleged report credited to TOS Tv Network by Sahelian Times, where he was

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I did not say I joined APC to stop killings in my state ― Gov Matawalle Nigerian Tribune:
I did not say I joined APC to stop killings in my state ― Gov Matawalle
Matawalle Debunks Claims Saying He Joined APC To Stop Insecurity In Zamfara Independent:
Matawalle Debunks Claims Saying He Joined APC To Stop Insecurity In Zamfara
Matawalle Speaks On Joining APC To Stop Killings In Zamfara Naija News:
Matawalle Speaks On Joining APC To Stop Killings In Zamfara
Gov Matawalle Debuks Reports Saying He Joined APC To Stop Insecurity In Zamfara Republican Nigeria:
Gov Matawalle Debuks Reports Saying He Joined APC To Stop Insecurity In Zamfara
Gov Matawalle Debuks Reports Saying He Joined APC To Stop Insecurity In Zamfara Tori News:
Gov Matawalle Debuks Reports Saying He Joined APC To Stop Insecurity In Zamfara


   More Picks
1 I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
2 Tight security as Southern Govs arrive for summit in Lagos - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader - Naija News, 21 hours ago
4 Cash rains as Olamide and Fireboy party at a Miami club in the US (Video) - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
5 My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Actor Yomi Fabiyi turns off his Instagram's comment section while promoting new movie he was accused of making from Baba Ijesha's rape saga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Court orders reinstatement of sacked UI lecturer, payment of N13m salary arrears - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck - James Brown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO -- 27 years after founding company - The Cable, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info