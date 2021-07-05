Post News
News at a Glance
Woman miraculously survives after falling 60ft off cliff edge and landing on rocks
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A woman taking a walk miraculously survived after slipping and plunging 60ft from a clifftop and landing on rocks.
Rebekah Crawford suffered six lumbar spine fractures when
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
Woman miraculously survives after falling 60ft off a cliff
Luci Post:
Woman miraculously survives after falling 60ft off Cliff Edge and landing on Rocks
Republican Nigeria:
Woman Miraculously Survives After Falling 60ft Off A Cliff And Landing On Rocks (Photos)
Monte Oz Live:
Woman miraculously survives after falling 60ft off cliff edge and landing on rocks
Tori News:
Woman Miraculously Survives After Falling 60ft Off A Cliff And Landing On Rocks (Photos)
More Picks
1
I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) -
Tori News,
15 hours ago
2
Tight security as Southern Govs arrive for summit in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader -
Naija News,
21 hours ago
4
Cash rains as Olamide and Fireboy party at a Miami club in the US (Video) -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
5
My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Actor Yomi Fabiyi turns off his Instagram's comment section while promoting new movie he was accused of making from Baba Ijesha's rape saga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Court orders reinstatement of sacked UI lecturer, payment of N13m salary arrears -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck - James Brown -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO -- 27 years after founding company -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
