Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I will not allow you to join ‘mushroom clubs’ abroad – Pinnick warns NPFL players
Daily Post
- President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has warned players based in the country, that he will not allow them move to “mushroom clubs” abroad.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
‘Don’t Join Mushroom Clubs In Europe’- Pinnick Warns NPFL Players
Ripples Nigeria:
Pinnick vows to frustrate transfer of Nigerian players to 'mushroom clubs' in Europe
Nigerian Eye:
I will not allow you to join ‘mushroom clubs’ abroad – Pinnick warns NPFL players
TV360 Nigeria:
‘Don’t Join Mushroom Clubs In Europe’- Pinnick Warns NPFL Players
The News Guru:
‘Don’t join mushroom clubs in Europe’- Pinnick warns NPFL players
My Celebrity & I:
Pinnick to NPFL players: I will not allow you to join ‘mushroom clubs’ in Europe
Oyo Gist:
“I will not allow them to move to mushroom clubs abroad”- Amaju Pinnick warns home-based players
Online Nigeria:
‘Don’t Join Mushroom Clubs In Europe’- Pinnick Warns NPFL Players
Newzandar News:
I will not allow you to join ‘mushroom clubs’ abroad – Pinnick warns NPFL players
Anaedo Online:
Pinnick Warns NPFL Players ‘ Don’t Be In A Hurry To Travel Abroad
More Picks
1
Sunday Igboho: Take permission from us before operations in our states — Southern Govs tell Security agencies -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
2
EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
First batch of Team Nigeria leaves for Tokyo tomorrow -
PM News,
22 hours ago
4
Lagos Assembly passes bill stopping parade of suspects before media -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
5
No going back on sale of five integrated power plants, BPE assures investors -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
6
US War Veteran To Buhari: You Are The Real Terrorist, You Don’t Deserve To Be Nigeria’s President -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu: We have evidence of Nigeria, Kenya’s dirty deal to arrest our leader – IPOB -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
9
Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana -
The Cable,
6 hours ago
10
I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
