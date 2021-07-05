Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sunday Igboho: Take permission from us before operations in our states — Southern Govs tell Security agencies
News photo Vanguard News  - The southern Governors'Forum, SGF, on Monday, insisted that any law enforcement agency carrying out an operation in any of the ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kanu, Igboho: You must take permission before operating in our states - Southern Govs to security agencies Daily Post:
Kanu, Igboho: You must take permission before operating in our states - Southern Govs to security agencies
Igboho: Inform Us Before You Undertake Any Operation In Our States—Southern Governors Tell @PoliceNG, Others Sahara Reporters:
Igboho: Inform Us Before You Undertake Any Operation In Our States—Southern Governors Tell @PoliceNG, Others
Southern govs: DSS, police, others must seek permission before operations Peoples Daily:
Southern govs: DSS, police, others must seek permission before operations
Igboho: You must take permission before operating in our states – Southern Govs warn security agencies Nigerian Eye:
Igboho: You must take permission before operating in our states – Southern Govs warn security agencies
Kanu, Igboho: You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies Sundiata Post:
Kanu, Igboho: You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies
Igboho: FG Must Inform Us Before Undertaking Future Operations In Our States - Southern Govs News Break:
Igboho: FG Must Inform Us Before Undertaking Future Operations In Our States - Southern Govs
Kanu, Igboho: You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies City Mirror News:
Kanu, Igboho: You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies
Southern Govs Tell FG, Security Operatives Must Notify Us Before Undertaking Any Operations In Our States Nigeria Breaking News:
Southern Govs Tell FG, Security Operatives Must Notify Us Before Undertaking Any Operations In Our States
Kanu, Igboho: Take permission before operating in our states – Southern Govs warn DSS, other security agencies Republican Nigeria:
Kanu, Igboho: Take permission before operating in our states – Southern Govs warn DSS, other security agencies
Sunday Igboho: Southern Governors Slam FG, Say It Must Take Permission Before Such Operations Happen Again Naija News:
Sunday Igboho: Southern Governors Slam FG, Say It Must Take Permission Before Such Operations Happen Again
Kanu, Igboho: You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies Observers Times:
Kanu, Igboho: You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies
Kanu, Igboho: You must take permission before operating in our states – Southern Govs to security agencies See Naija:
Kanu, Igboho: You must take permission before operating in our states – Southern Govs to security agencies
You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies Gist 36:
You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies
Kanu, Igboho: You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies Tori News:
Kanu, Igboho: You Must Take Permission Before Operating In Our States – Southern Govs To Security Agencies
Sunday Igboho: Inform us before operations in our states — Southern Govs tell security agencies Kemi Filani Blog:
Sunday Igboho: Inform us before operations in our states — Southern Govs tell security agencies


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho: Take permission from us before operations in our states — Southern Govs tell Security agencies - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 First batch of Team Nigeria leaves for Tokyo tomorrow - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Lagos Assembly passes bill stopping parade of suspects before media - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 No going back on sale of five integrated power plants, BPE assures investors - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 US War Veteran To Buhari: You Are The Real Terrorist, You Don’t Deserve To Be Nigeria’s President - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu: We have evidence of Nigeria, Kenya’s dirty deal to arrest our leader – IPOB - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 6 hours ago
10 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info