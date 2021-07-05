Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Trade minister slumps in Bauchi The Punch:
Trade minister slumps in Bauchi
Tragedy averted as minister slumps in Bauchi, rushed to ATBUTH Daily Post:
Tragedy averted as minister slumps in Bauchi, rushed to ATBUTH
Minister of State for Industry Slumps at Event, Rushed to Hospital in Bauchi Signal:
Minister of State for Industry Slumps at Event, Rushed to Hospital in Bauchi
Trade Minister falls sick, slumps at official function in Bauchi rush to Hospital 247 U Reports:
Trade Minister falls sick, slumps at official function in Bauchi rush to Hospital
Minister Slumps In Public At Bauchi The Will:
Minister Slumps In Public At Bauchi
Tragedy averted as minister slumps in Bauchi, rushed to ATBUTH Nigerian Eye:
Tragedy averted as minister slumps in Bauchi, rushed to ATBUTH
Buhari The News Guru:
Buhari's minister slumps during official function, evacuated to hospital
Nigerian Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi
Minister Slumps During Public Function, Rushed To The Hospital Naija News:
Minister Slumps During Public Function, Rushed To The Hospital
Nigeria Female Minister Slumps In Bauchi, Rushed To hospital News Rangers:
Nigeria Female Minister Slumps In Bauchi, Rushed To hospital
Nigerian Minister Slumps At Official Function In Bauchi State Online Nigeria:
Nigerian Minister Slumps At Official Function In Bauchi State


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho: Take permission from us before operations in our states — Southern Govs tell Security agencies - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 First batch of Team Nigeria leaves for Tokyo tomorrow - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Lagos Assembly passes bill stopping parade of suspects before media - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 No going back on sale of five integrated power plants, BPE assures investors - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 US War Veteran To Buhari: You Are The Real Terrorist, You Don’t Deserve To Be Nigeria’s President - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu: We have evidence of Nigeria, Kenya’s dirty deal to arrest our leader – IPOB - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 6 hours ago
10 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info