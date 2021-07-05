Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO -- 27 years after founding company
News photo The Cable  - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, has officially stepped down as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Amazon, a shopping platform.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO The Guardian:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO Today The Herald:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO Today
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO Signal:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO
Jeff Bezos set to step down as Amazon CEO today, 5th of July 2021 Oyo Gist:
Jeff Bezos set to step down as Amazon CEO today, 5th of July 2021
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO The New Diplomat:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon Boss After 27 Years Republican Nigeria:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon Boss After 27 Years
Jeff Bezos’ last day at Amazon.com as CEO See Naija:
Jeff Bezos’ last day at Amazon.com as CEO
Jeff Bezos Resigns As Amazon Boss Naija News:
Jeff Bezos Resigns As Amazon Boss
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon Boss After 27 Years Tori News:
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon Boss After 27 Years


   More Picks
1 “Nobody Dare Face The Federal Govt And Succeed, Surrender Yourself To Security Agencies – Yoruba Monarch Tells Igboho - Tori News, 18 hours ago
2 I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
3 Tight security as Southern Govs arrive for summit in Lagos - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Tonto Dikeh shares loved-up photos with her man Prince Kpokpogri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader - Naija News, 21 hours ago
6 Cash rains as Olamide and Fireboy party at a Miami club in the US (Video) - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
7 My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Actor Yomi Fabiyi turns off his Instagram's comment section while promoting new movie he was accused of making from Baba Ijesha's rape saga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Court orders reinstatement of sacked UI lecturer, payment of N13m salary arrears - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info