Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud
News photo Daily Post  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the owners of Buzz Bar in Lagos. Boniface Odenigbo Amandianeze and Olasunmbo Olawale

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC Arrests Nightclub Owners For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos Channels Television:
EFCC Arrests Nightclub Owners For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos
EFCC arrests two nightclub owners in Lagos Nigerian Tribune:
EFCC arrests two nightclub owners in Lagos
EFCC Arrests Nightclub Owners For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos Independent:
EFCC Arrests Nightclub Owners For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos
EFCC parades socialites and owners of Lagos nightclub Buzzbar for alleged internet fraud Pulse Nigeria:
EFCC parades socialites and owners of Lagos nightclub Buzzbar for alleged internet fraud
EFCC Parades Lagos Nightclub Owners Over Internet Fraud Involvement ODU News:
EFCC Parades Lagos Nightclub Owners Over Internet Fraud Involvement
EFCC arrests Lagos nightclub owners for alleged internet fraud Oyo Gist:
EFCC arrests Lagos nightclub owners for alleged internet fraud
EFCC arrests nightclub owners for alleged internet fraud in Lagos The Eagle Online:
EFCC arrests nightclub owners for alleged internet fraud in Lagos
EFCC arrests Lagos nightclub owners for fraud PM News:
EFCC arrests Lagos nightclub owners for fraud
EFCC Arrests Nightclub Owners For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos News Break:
EFCC Arrests Nightclub Owners For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos
EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud Republican Nigeria:
EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud
EFCC Arrests Boniface Amandianeze, Olasunmbo Winfunke Of Buzz Barr For Fraud Gist Punch:
EFCC Arrests Boniface Amandianeze, Olasunmbo Winfunke Of Buzz Barr For Fraud
EFCC arrests Lagos club owners, Armani and Sunbo for ‘internet fraud’ Mega News:
EFCC arrests Lagos club owners, Armani and Sunbo for ‘internet fraud’
EFCC arrests Buzzbar night club owners, Armani and Sunmbo for Fraud [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
EFCC arrests Buzzbar night club owners, Armani and Sunmbo for Fraud [PHOTOS]
Buzzbar Night Club Owners, Armani And Sunmbo Arrested By EFCC for Fraud (Photos) Tori News:
Buzzbar Night Club Owners, Armani And Sunmbo Arrested By EFCC for Fraud (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho: Take permission from us before operations in our states — Southern Govs tell Security agencies - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 First batch of Team Nigeria leaves for Tokyo tomorrow - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Lagos Assembly passes bill stopping parade of suspects before media - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 No going back on sale of five integrated power plants, BPE assures investors - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 US War Veteran To Buhari: You Are The Real Terrorist, You Don’t Deserve To Be Nigeria’s President - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu: We have evidence of Nigeria, Kenya’s dirty deal to arrest our leader – IPOB - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 6 hours ago
10 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info