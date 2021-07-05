Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El-Rufai condemns kidnap of Bethel Baptist students
News photo Vanguard News  - The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned Monday’s kidnapping of an unspecified number of students from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Chikun local government area.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

