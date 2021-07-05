Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Actor Yomi Fabiyi turns off his Instagram's comment section while promoting new movie he was accused of making from Baba Ijesha's rape saga
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Yomi Fabiyi has turned off the comment section of his Instagram account while under fire over his new movie.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Yomi Fabiyi Dragged For Making A Movie With The Baba Ijesha Rape Case, Using Real Names
Yaba Left Online:
Social media users blast Yomi Fabiyi after his new movie "Oko Iyabo", seemingly reenacted the scene where Baba Ijesha molested Princess' daughter (video)
Lailas News:
Yomi Fabiyi releases movie based on Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault case
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi Called Out For Making A Movie With Baba Ijesha’s Rape Saga
Republican Nigeria:
Yomi Fabiyi Releases Movie Based On Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Assault Case
Luci Post:
Actor Yomi Fabiyi turns off his Instagram's Comment Section while promoting New Movie he was accused of making from Baba Ijesha's Rape Saga
Naija News:
Baba Ijesha: Nigerians ‘Attack’ Yomi Fabiyi Over New Movie ‘Oko Iyabo’
Global Village Extra:
Nigerians Slam Actor Yomi Fabiyi After Release Of Movie 'Oko Iyabo'
Naija Parrot:
Social media users blast Yomi Fabiyi after his new movie “Oko Iyabo”, seemingly reenacted the scene where Baba Ijesha molested Princess’ daughter (video)
More Picks
1
I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) -
Tori News,
15 hours ago
2
Tight security as Southern Govs arrive for summit in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader -
Naija News,
21 hours ago
4
Cash rains as Olamide and Fireboy party at a Miami club in the US (Video) -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
5
My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Actor Yomi Fabiyi turns off his Instagram's comment section while promoting new movie he was accused of making from Baba Ijesha's rape saga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Court orders reinstatement of sacked UI lecturer, payment of N13m salary arrears -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck - James Brown -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO -- 27 years after founding company -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...