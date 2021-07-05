Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid's "Essence" becomes the first African song to reach the US Top 50 on Apple Music »
Mp3 Bullet  - On June 6, 2021, it was announced that Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has made it to the US Top 50 on Apple Music with his hit song "Essence" featuring Tems.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

