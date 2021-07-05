Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, collapses in Bauchi
TVC News
- The Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Mariam Katagum, reportedly slumped at an official event on Monday in Bauchi State, Northeast Nigeria. Katagum collapsed while trying to deliver her speech at the launch of an empowerment ...
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Minister Reportedly Slumps In Bauchi
Vanguard News:
Confusion as Minister slumps at Bauchi event
Information Nigeria:
Buhari’s Minister Collapses During Official Engagement In Bauchi
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Mariam Katagum: President Buhari’s Minister Collapses During Official Engagement In Bauchi
The Capital:
Minister Collapses During Official Engagement
More Picks
1
I Will Not Be Intimidated, If 1,000 Policemen Invade My House During The Day, Hardly Will 100 Return – Sunday Igboho Brags (Video) -
Tori News,
15 hours ago
2
Tight security as Southern Govs arrive for summit in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Biafra Govt’ Issues Directive To Buhari Govt Over Arrested IPOB Leader -
Naija News,
21 hours ago
4
Cash rains as Olamide and Fireboy party at a Miami club in the US (Video) -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
5
My Boyfriend Drops More Money For ‘Tithe And Offering’ Than What He Gives To Me – Lady Complains Bitterly -
Naija Loaded,
17 hours ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari has powers to ‘crush’ agitators -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Actor Yomi Fabiyi turns off his Instagram's comment section while promoting new movie he was accused of making from Baba Ijesha's rape saga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Court orders reinstatement of sacked UI lecturer, payment of N13m salary arrears -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck - James Brown -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO -- 27 years after founding company -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
