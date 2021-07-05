NDIC to partner BPSR in enhancing innovation in service delivery

NDIC to partner BPSR in enhancing innovation in service delivery



The Managing DirectorChief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Bello Hassan has assured the readiness of the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNDIC to partner BPSR in enhancing innovation in service deliveryThe Managing DirectorChief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Bello Hassan has assured the readiness of the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%