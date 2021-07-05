Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira Marley Signee, Zinoleesky Acquires A Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Sports Car Worth Millions
Jaguda.com  - Fast-rising Nigerian artist and Marlian Music signer, Zinoleesky, has bought himself a new Sports car. The singer made the announcement via his Instastories on Monday. The car in question is the 2017-2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that should come with the ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Singer Zinoleesky Buys a Brand new car (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Singer Zinoleesky Buys a Brand new car (Video)
Singer Naira Marley Gist Reel:
Singer Naira Marley's signee, Zinoleesky acquires an expensive ride (Video)
Zinoleesky buys a brand new car worth millions of Naira. » Mp3 Bullet:
Zinoleesky buys a brand new car worth millions of Naira. »
Naira Marley’s Signee, Zinoleesky Acquires Expensive New Ride (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Naira Marley’s Signee, Zinoleesky Acquires Expensive New Ride (Video)
Singer, Zinoleesky Acquires A Multimillion Naira Super-Car (Video/Photos) Gbextra Online Portal:
Singer, Zinoleesky Acquires A Multimillion Naira Super-Car (Video/Photos)
Naira Marley’s Signee, Zinoleesky Acquires Expensive New Ride (Video) Tori News:
Naira Marley’s Signee, Zinoleesky Acquires Expensive New Ride (Video)


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho: Take permission from us before operations in our states — Southern Govs tell Security agencies - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 First batch of Team Nigeria leaves for Tokyo tomorrow - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Lagos Assembly passes bill stopping parade of suspects before media - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 No going back on sale of five integrated power plants, BPE assures investors - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 US War Veteran To Buhari: You Are The Real Terrorist, You Don’t Deserve To Be Nigeria’s President - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu: We have evidence of Nigeria, Kenya’s dirty deal to arrest our leader – IPOB - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
9 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 6 hours ago
10 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info