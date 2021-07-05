Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari charges security agents to ensure quick release of abducted Kaduna students
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed the military and other security agencies to ensure safe and early release of the abducted 140 students of Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna and other victims in the country.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

