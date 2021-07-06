Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Army takes free medical services to 2 Abuja communities; tasks Nigerians to provide information to security agencies
Vanguard News  - In continuation of activities marking the 2021 Nigerian Army Day celebration (NADCEL), the Army (NA) on Monday conducted medical outreach at Mpape community, Bwari Area Council in Abuja with the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya stating ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Army organises medical outreach in Sokoto communities Nigerian Tribune:
Army organises medical outreach in Sokoto communities
Enugu Communities Benefit From Army Free Medical Outreach Leadership:
Enugu Communities Benefit From Army Free Medical Outreach
2,520 persons benefit from Nigeria Army’s medical mission in Enugu The Guardian:
2,520 persons benefit from Nigeria Army’s medical mission in Enugu
Army Gives Free Medical care to over 2000 Zamfara residents TVC News:
Army Gives Free Medical care to over 2000 Zamfara residents
Nigerian Army offers free medical services to 3,000 persons in Yobe News Diary Online:
Nigerian Army offers free medical services to 3,000 persons in Yobe
National Daily:
Nigerian Army offers free medical services to 3,000 persons in Yobe


   More Picks
1 I See Nnamdi Kanu In A Coffin, His Followers Declaring War On Buhari, Nigeria —Cleric - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 15 hours ago
3 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 4 hours ago
4 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari charges security agents to ensure quick release of abducted Kaduna students - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
8 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 In the end we only regret the chances we didn?t take - Actress Rosy Meurer writes after photos of herself and her family went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info