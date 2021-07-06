Army takes free medical services to 2 Abuja communities; tasks Nigerians to provide information to security agencies Vanguard News - In continuation of activities marking the 2021 Nigerian Army Day celebration (NADCEL), the Army (NA) on Monday conducted medical outreach at Mpape community, Bwari Area Council in Abuja with the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya stating ...



News Credibility Score: 99%