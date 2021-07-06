Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Spain, Italy take unbeaten runs into Euro semifinals
News photo The Guardian  - Luis Enrique thought for a couple of seconds, looked straight back at the questioner, and gave the curtest of replies, writes AP.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Euro 2020: Who goes home, Italy or Spain? - Sporting Tribune Nigerian Tribune:
Euro 2020: Who goes home, Italy or Spain? - Sporting Tribune
Euro 2020: Italy, Spain Lock Horns For Final Spot Leadership:
Euro 2020: Italy, Spain Lock Horns For Final Spot
Line-up: Spain drop Morata for Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy The Punch:
Line-up: Spain drop Morata for Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy
NL PREDICT!! ITALY vs SPAIN @ 8:00pm Today – Who Will Score The First Goal? (Cool Cash To Be Won) Naija Loaded:
NL PREDICT!! ITALY vs SPAIN @ 8:00pm Today – Who Will Score The First Goal? (Cool Cash To Be Won)
Italy and Spain clash in Euro 2020 semi-final as English anticipation builds Pulse Nigeria:
Italy and Spain clash in Euro 2020 semi-final as English anticipation builds
Italy vs. Republican Nigeria:
Italy vs.


   More Picks
1 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 11 hours ago
3 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 Yomi Fabiyi reacts as TAMPAN summons him over his new movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’ - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops BBNaija’s Vee as their ambassador - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
7 I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Igboho: There Is No Law Allowing You To Arrest Somebody In The Dead of the Night When You’re Not An Armed Robber - Gist 36, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info