Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has restated his opinion that President Buhari is the one creating insecurity in the country.
In a chat with journalists recently, Governor Ortom c
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
“I’ll Repeat Again That Mr. President Is The One Creating Insecurity In This Country” – Gov Ortom
Correct NG:
”Mr President is the one creating insecurity in this country” – Ortom
Lailas News:
Buhari is the one creating insecurity in this country – Ortom
Newzandar News:
Benue Governor Blames Buhari For Creating Insecurity In Nigeria
Republican Nigeria:
Mr President Is The One Creating Insecurity In The Country
Gist Lovers:
Benue Governor Blames Buhari For Creating Insecurity In Nigeria
Edujandon:
Buhari Is The One Creating Insecurity In The Country - Gov. Ortom
Osmek News:
Buhari is the one creating insecurity in this country – Ortom
Naija News:
Buhari Should Take Responsibility For Rising Insecurity – Ortom
Tori News:
Mr President Is The One Creating Insecurity In The Country - Gov Ortom
More Picks
1
Sunday Igboho: Take permission from us before operations in our states — Southern Govs tell Security agencies -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
2
EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
First batch of Team Nigeria leaves for Tokyo tomorrow -
PM News,
22 hours ago
4
Lagos Assembly passes bill stopping parade of suspects before media -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
5
No going back on sale of five integrated power plants, BPE assures investors -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
6
US War Veteran To Buhari: You Are The Real Terrorist, You Don’t Deserve To Be Nigeria’s President -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu: We have evidence of Nigeria, Kenya’s dirty deal to arrest our leader – IPOB -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
Minister slumps at event, rushed to hospital in Bauchi -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
9
Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana -
The Cable,
6 hours ago
10
I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...