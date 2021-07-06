Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Yomi Fabiyi is a shameless idiot" Media personality, Dotun slams actor over movie his controversial movie
Linda Ikeji Blog  - OAP, Dotun, has slammed Yoruba actor Yomi Fabiyi for his movie, Oko Iyabo, which many claim trivialized the sexual assault comedienne Princess' foster daughter was subjected to.

