Redeemed Church Pastor, Ebenezer Oduntan Held In Ireland For Stealing €70,000

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) said ... Sahara Reporters - A Nigerian pastor, Ebenezer Oduntan, has been arrested and charged with theft worth about €70,000 from a company and church in Co Kildare over an eight-year period.In a statement, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) said ...



News Credibility Score: 99%