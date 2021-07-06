Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ijaw Leaders Plan Secession From Nigeria, Meet British Government With Demands
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Elder statesmen from the South-South region Ijaw speaking people have met with representatives of the British government, in its bid to leave Nigeria and establish its own nation.
This comes a few weeks after a group, the Akwa Ibom coalition, also ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IJAW NATION!! Ijaw Leaders Meet British Government, Seek Exit From Nigeria Naija Loaded:
IJAW NATION!! Ijaw Leaders Meet British Government, Seek Exit From Nigeria
Ijaw Leaders Meet British Government Hope for Nigeria:
Ijaw Leaders Meet British Government
Ijaw Leaders Meet British Govt, Seek Exit From Nigeria ODU News:
Ijaw Leaders Meet British Govt, Seek Exit From Nigeria
Salone:
UPDATE – Ijaw Leaders Meet British Government, Seek Exit From Nigeria
Ijaw Leaders Meet With British Govt Over Plans To Exit Nigeria, Establish Own Nation AY Naija NG:
Ijaw Leaders Meet With British Govt Over Plans To Exit Nigeria, Establish Own Nation


   More Picks
1 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 16 hours ago
2 “My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid - Tori News, 19 hours ago
3 Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim - Legit, 2 hours ago
4 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 4 hours ago
5 We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops BBNaija’s Vee as their ambassador - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
6 Copa America: I want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final - Footballer, Neymar says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
8 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info