Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


US model Kara Wrice,16 , drowns in a river after drinking with friends
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A US model from Missouri who was planning to move to New York City to continue her budding modeling career drowned at a state park.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

She was a straight-A student, says father of 16-year-old model, Kara Wrice, who drowned in river The Punch:
She was a straight-A student, says father of 16-year-old model, Kara Wrice, who drowned in river
16-year-old US model, Kara Wrice drowns in a river after drinking with friends Yaba Left Online:
16-year-old US model, Kara Wrice drowns in a river after drinking with friends
All A-Student, Dad Laments As US Model, 16, Drowns In River The Will:
All A-Student, Dad Laments As US Model, 16, Drowns In River
16-year-old US Model, Kara Wrice drowns in a River after drinking with Friends Luci Post:
16-year-old US Model, Kara Wrice drowns in a River after drinking with Friends
16-year-old US model, Kara Wrice drowns in a river after drinking with friends Naija Parrot:
16-year-old US model, Kara Wrice drowns in a river after drinking with friends
16-year-old US Model Drowns In River After Drinking With Friends Republican Nigeria:
16-year-old US Model Drowns In River After Drinking With Friends
16-year-old US Model Drowns In River After Drinking With Friends Tori News:
16-year-old US Model Drowns In River After Drinking With Friends


   More Picks
1 I See Nnamdi Kanu In A Coffin, His Followers Declaring War On Buhari, Nigeria —Cleric - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 15 hours ago
3 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 4 hours ago
4 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari charges security agents to ensure quick release of abducted Kaduna students - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
8 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 In the end we only regret the chances we didn?t take - Actress Rosy Meurer writes after photos of herself and her family went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info