Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo turns 60 today July 6. To celebrate his Diamond Jubilee, the actor shared photos from his birthday photoshoot on his Instagram page.

 

See more of the

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo Turns 60 Today. What Are Some of Your Favourite Moments Of The Nollywood Veteran? The Punch:
Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo Turns 60 Today. What Are Some of Your Favourite Moments Of The Nollywood Veteran?
Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) Shares Stunning Pictures Of Himself To Celebrate His 60th Birthday Independent:
Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) Shares Stunning Pictures Of Himself To Celebrate His 60th Birthday
Veteran Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo Celebrates Turning 60-Year-Old With Stunning Stylish Snaps KOKO TV Nigeria:
Veteran Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo Celebrates Turning 60-Year-Old With Stunning Stylish Snaps
Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 Monte Oz Live:
Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60
Richard Mofe-Damijo Releases New Photos To Celebrate His 60th Birthday Naija on Point:
Richard Mofe-Damijo Releases New Photos To Celebrate His 60th Birthday
The 60th Birthday Of Richard Mofe-Damijo, With Amazing New Photos Newzandar News:
The 60th Birthday Of Richard Mofe-Damijo, With Amazing New Photos
Richard Mofe-Damijo Ageless At 60, Celebrates In Style Naija News:
Richard Mofe-Damijo Ageless At 60, Celebrates In Style
Veteran Actor Richard Mofe Damijo Turns 60 + 5 Of His Memorable Movies Style Rave:
Veteran Actor Richard Mofe Damijo Turns 60 + 5 Of His Memorable Movies
Richard Mofe-Damijo Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Cute Pictures Tori News:
Richard Mofe-Damijo Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Cute Pictures


   More Picks
1 I See Nnamdi Kanu In A Coffin, His Followers Declaring War On Buhari, Nigeria —Cleric - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 15 hours ago
3 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 4 hours ago
4 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari charges security agents to ensure quick release of abducted Kaduna students - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
8 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 In the end we only regret the chances we didn?t take - Actress Rosy Meurer writes after photos of herself and her family went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info