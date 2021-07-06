Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Confusion as fire erupts in building during TB Joshua’s candle night procession
Ripples Nigeria  - There was confusion on Monday night when a fire erupted in a building inside the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, as the candle night procession, which was part of the weeklong funeral ceremony of the late founder of the church, ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Fire erupts in building at TB Joshua’s funeral Premium Times:
Fire erupts in building at TB Joshua’s funeral
Fire Erupts In Church During TB Joshua’s Funeral Information Nigeria:
Fire Erupts In Church During TB Joshua’s Funeral
Fire erupts in building at TB Joshua’s funeral Hope for Nigeria:
Fire erupts in building at TB Joshua’s funeral
Fire erupts in SCOAN building during T.B Joshua Oyo Gist:
Fire erupts in SCOAN building during T.B Joshua's funeral
T.B. Joshua’s Funeral On Course, After Church Store Caught Fire The Will:
T.B. Joshua’s Funeral On Course, After Church Store Caught Fire
Fire erupts in church during TB Joshua’s funeral Online Nigeria:
Fire erupts in church during TB Joshua’s funeral


   More Picks
1 I See Nnamdi Kanu In A Coffin, His Followers Declaring War On Buhari, Nigeria —Cleric - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 15 hours ago
3 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 4 hours ago
4 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari charges security agents to ensure quick release of abducted Kaduna students - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
8 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 In the end we only regret the chances we didn?t take - Actress Rosy Meurer writes after photos of herself and her family went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info