Kaduna sets up commission of inquiry over NLC strike
Daily Post  - The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday established a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike of May 2021, with Justice Ishaq Bello, a retired judge, as chairman.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

