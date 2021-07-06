Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen Abduct Ayade’s Aide On Cocoa Development, Oscar Ofuka
Cross River Watch  - By Jonathan Ugbal Gunmen dressed like men of the Nigerian Police Force earlier on Tuesday stormed the cocoa farm at the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation in Calabar, abducting Mr. Oscar Ofuka, the Special Adviser on Cocoa Development to Governor Ben ...

