News at a Glance
“My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid
Tori News
- “My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
My girl has to buy a ring, propose to me on both knees — Wizkid
Daily Post:
My future wife will propose on her knees before I get married - Wizkid
Yaba Left Online:
The woman that will marry me has to buy me a ring and propose on both knees - Wizkid
The Will:
Wizkid To Future Mrs. Right: You‘ll Buy A Ring And Propose To Me On Your Knees
The News Guru:
My girl has to buy a ring, propose to me on both knees — Wizkid
Pulse Nigeria:
'My girl gotta buy a ring and propose on both knees' - Wizkid
Oyo Gist:
My girl gotta buy me a ring and propose on both knees- Wizkid
Dockays World:
My future wife has to buy a ring and propose to me - Musician Wizkid shares fantasy
Gist Reel:
''My girl gotta buy a ring and propose on both knees'' - Wizkid sparks reactions
Newzandar News:
My future wife will propose on her knees before I get married – Wizkid
The Capital:
My Future Wife Will Propose On Her Knees Before I Get Married – Wizkid
Naija News:
Wizkid Reveals What His Future Wife Must Do Before He Get Married | Nigeria News
Republican Nigeria:
My future wife must propose to me, says Wizkid
Mp3 Bullet:
Wizkid Reveals What Could Motivate Him to Marry »
Naija Parrot:
The woman that will marry me has to buy me a ring and propose on both knees – Wizkid
More Picks
1
Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo -
News Break,
16 hours ago
2
“My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid -
Tori News,
19 hours ago
3
Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim -
Legit,
2 hours ago
4
NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases -
National Accord,
4 hours ago
5
We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops BBNaija’s Vee as their ambassador -
The Info NG,
23 hours ago
6
Copa America: I want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final - Footballer, Neymar says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians -
Prompt News,
14 hours ago
8
Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
9
Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
