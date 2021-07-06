Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

May God Judge You And You Will Reap Your Wickedness – Ada Ameh Calls Out Yomi Fabiyi
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Nollywood actress Ada Ameh is the latest actor calling out Yomi Fabiyi over his controversial movie Oko Iyabo released yesterday. The movie released by the actor tells the story of Baba Ijesha’s rape saga who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

